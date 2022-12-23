 Skip to content

SCP: Containment Breach Multiplayer update for 23 December 2022

Christmas Update v1.2.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello players, we are releasing a Christmas update (v1.2.9)

Updated security of servers
Added new Christmas models
The SCPs has viewmodels of hands now

Fixed bugs and slightly optimized networking and game.

Happy Christmas,
Fusion Creators Studio

