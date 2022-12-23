PlayForm Update 6 - New Level "Rotating Ridge", A.I Behaviors

v1.6 - December 23rd 2022:
Added:
- Levels: Added a new level named "Rotating Ridge", which features wind tunnels and multiple giant rotating propellers.
- Characters: Added AI-controlled characters with multiple behavior modes.
- AI: Added multiple behavior presets: Idle, Follower, Evader, Wanderer, Explorer, Wanderer Jumper, Follower Jumper, Hyper Ninja and Angry.
- AI, Inspection: AI behaviors can be tweaked in the inspector.
- AI: Players can set what AI behavior their own character attains when entering God Mode.
- AI, Inspection: You can configure what objects are targeted by cannons and AI characters by assigning tags to targets, and tag filters to targeting behaviors.
- Inspection: Player jump strength values are editable.
- Inspection: Player walk and run speed values are editable.
- Inspection: Stan's acceleration multipliers are editable.
- Inspection: Players can edit the animation playback speed of objects driven by animations instead of physics.
- Items: Players can place "Respawn Zones" in their levels, which delete objects that touch them and respawn players.
- Items: Players can place respawn points in their levels called "Checkpoints".
Improvements:
- UI: Updated the appearance of UI elements. Modernized the appearance of the level selection screen.
- Inspection: Players can self-edit using the Inspector Tool by right-clicking with it equipped. It is no longer necessary to enter God Mode or aim the gun at their foot.
