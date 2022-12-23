 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Sheep update for 23 December 2022

12月23日更新日志|流程卡顿修复

Share · View all patches · Build 10206246 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

流程卡顿：

修复第三章在获取厕所单间的道具后，不退出特写任然可以操控角色移动的偶发bug；

修复第三章角色可能会卡顿在厕所单间无法离开的bug状态；

修复第一章在一班教室进入熄灭蜡烛的桌子特写再关闭游戏后，读取游戏自动存档无法交互内容的bug；

Changed files in this update

Depot 1682261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link