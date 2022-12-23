12月23日更新日志|流程卡顿修复

流程卡顿：
修复第三章在获取厕所单间的道具后，不退出特写任然可以操控角色移动的偶发bug；
修复第三章角色可能会卡顿在厕所单间无法离开的bug状态；
修复第一章在一班教室进入熄灭蜡烛的桌子特写再关闭游戏后，读取游戏自动存档无法交互内容的bug；
