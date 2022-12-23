 Skip to content

Onirism update for 23 December 2022

Onirism Christmas update patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10206240

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed loading issues with FPS mode
  • Fixed the Christmas gift not spawning
  • Hopefully fixed crashes (not sure about this one)
  • Fixed minor issues in a Christmas Carol

