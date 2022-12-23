Version 2.5.2: Outlines

Added outlines to enemies and player
Added options to disabled outlines in settings
Changed enemy prediction algorithm to have a bit of a random variation so it feels less robotic
Changed enemy prediction algorithm to stop predicting movement when enemies are a bit further out as this looked strange
Enemy prediction algorithm performance optimizations
Adjusted the levels of various audio effects
Timewarp special time slow from 50% to 25%
Timewarp special time slow no longer reduces fire rate
Fixed a bug with Octo hitboxes that caused them to deal too much damage
Removed OSIRIS guardian cubes from OSIRIS
Removed particle effect that played in the background when special events spawned
Performance optimizations when gold cubes are on screen
Gold cube size from .65 to .5
Gold cube damage from 3 to 1.5
Standard cube max speed from 400 to 600
Fixed defensive position visuals and audio effects.
Defensive position now starts immediately after not moving.
Changed files in this update