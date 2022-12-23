 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 23 December 2022

Version 2.5.2: Outlines

Added outlines to enemies and player

Added options to disabled outlines in settings

Changed enemy prediction algorithm to have a bit of a random variation so it feels less robotic

Changed enemy prediction algorithm to stop predicting movement when enemies are a bit further out as this looked strange

Enemy prediction algorithm performance optimizations

Adjusted the levels of various audio effects

Timewarp special time slow from 50% to 25%

Timewarp special time slow no longer reduces fire rate
Fixed a bug with Octo hitboxes that caused them to deal too much damage

Removed OSIRIS guardian cubes from OSIRIS

Removed particle effect that played in the background when special events spawned

Performance optimizations when gold cubes are on screen
Gold cube size from .65 to .5
Gold cube damage from 3 to 1.5

Standard cube max speed from 400 to 600

Fixed defensive position visuals and audio effects.

Defensive position now starts immediately after not moving.

