Diplomacy is Not an Option update for 23 December 2022

Hotfix 0.9.79

Build 10206139 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some of non-loading saves in Troublesome Valley endless mode, made in late game;
  • Rare bug when the day of the next attack near the attack counter was not updated after the previous attack;
  • Localization fixes.

