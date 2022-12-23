 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Absolute Territory update for 23 December 2022

Patch 2.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10206036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2.4.1 Release (20221223)
Overview - A couple of things overlooked since the last patch

  • Fixed - Spawn positions are off while progressing through multiple nav points in a mission
  • Fixed - Missile decoys were not included in the floating origin

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1130881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link