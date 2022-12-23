Patch 2.4.1

2.4.1 Release (20221223)
Overview - A couple of things overlooked since the last patch
- Fixed - Spawn positions are off while progressing through multiple nav points in a mission
- Fixed - Missile decoys were not included in the floating origin
