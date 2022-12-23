Update 9.7.6 released!

Hey Citizens,
we have just released Update 9.7.6 addressing a few issues that were reported with our last release:
UI
- Fixed: Some map icons didn't show their tooltips for some players.
World Objects
- Fixed: On migrated worlds some tree branches were displayed wrongly or missing.
Miscellaneous
- Fixed: In specific circumstances the tutorial could lead to a server crash.
- Fixed: A very rare issue that could cause an invalid state in the savegame, leading to the server becoming unresponsible whenever someone tried to mine.
Changed files in this update