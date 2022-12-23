New Year Update is ready for download!

Fighters! We have bad news! There is no Santa this time ːsteamsadː. He tried to get to the Solnechniy but chose the path through the Eastern Territories, and there he was met by bandits! They took away all the gifts, and now the Smuggler sells these goods in the settlements.

One of the deer that was in Santa Claus's New Year's cortege became furious and began to exterminate all people without Santa because in his soul there was an insult to everything human. Such is the New Year, fighters. But that's not all ːsteamfacepalmː

Loners in general, are out, in uncertainty: it is not clear how to continue to live, but they manage to cope somehow, without bread and salt. It is also rumored that the gift cards that are so interesting to the Smuggler can now be obtained from a deer much more than before. But, fighters, that’s all about your luck.

From the Smuggler you can get some Christmas snacks, New Year clothes, a very rare S&W .500 Special, and a special weapon paint can - Frost. This paint can is not simple, and not all weapons can be painted with it. Only the most popular. Normal men will not be confused by this, since there is nothing to spend paint on every little thing, but the fact that weapons painted in “Frost” can be placed into premium storage is appreciated by fighters.

The Smuggler also told that those who can't afford the hunt for Frost Deer, can get gift cards by clearing locations from simpler monsters: well, from bog belches, and sun spiders, and completing all sorts of events. It doesn't drop like "cheese rolled in butter", but on the other hand, you can collect something according to the level - there will be a lot of time. Also, Minaev does not recommend wasting time in the Mine. However, who cares. That's the end of the fairy tale, and who stole the candy?

In-game store

Christmas bundles have been added to the in-game store. For players who don't want to waste their time on receiving gift cards, the store has the opportunity to buy the "Frost" paint and see it with the carpet on the background.

A new item has appeared in the in-game store: “Premium Pickaxe”. In addition to the fact that it has inscriptions in an incomprehensible language, it has less weight, breaks down 8 times slower than the “advanced pickaxe” and can be placed in the inventory of an account. Cheap and rich!

Other changes

Frost Deer got new abilities;

The number of gift cards that can be received for completing the Frost Deer event has been increased by 2 times;

Frost Deer's "Ice Block" special attack no longer knocks weapons out of hand;

Rifles now deal 2x more damage to Frost Deer than before. This should have a positive effect on hunters;

Frost Deer damage range increased to 100 meters. Those using scope sights will now be able to fight the Deer at a safer distance;

Increased the radius of the Frost Deer event to 150 meters;

Deer's little helpers no longer jump on the character and no longer punch him in the face. However, these small robbers can throw snowballs at you;

You can get the Frost paint from the smuggler, which can be applied to the following weapons: MSR-10, M16, MSR-12, L96A1, Thunder, Vepr-12, SPAS-12, SMG90, and WSC PDW. Weapons painted with this paint can be placed in the account inventory;

The “Identification Transparency” setting now also affects equipment identification;

-The 3D view of the weapon model (and other items) is now made in a warm lamp style.

Cards can be collected immediately after the release of the update, and their appearance will end in the game on January 10, 2023 at 00:00 UTC (03:00 Moscow time). By tradition, after the end of the promotion, all cards and the Smuggler himself will disappear. All gifts received from the Smuggler will remain with you (including purchased items). Christmas sets will be removed from the store along with the Smuggler.

Happy New Year and Merry Christmas, fighters! 🎄