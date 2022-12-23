 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ballads of Hongye update for 23 December 2022

Patch Notes[12.23.2022]

Share · View all patches · Build 10205592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  1. Christmas trees can no longer be moved or accidentally razed.
  2. Avatar should now be displayed correctly for mysterious merchant, rather than disappearing when the game is loaded from a save slot.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1723561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link