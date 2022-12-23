Patch Notes[12.23.2022]

Bug Fixes
- Christmas trees can no longer be moved or accidentally razed.
- Avatar should now be displayed correctly for mysterious merchant, rather than disappearing when the game is loaded from a save slot.
