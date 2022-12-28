 Skip to content

Police Sentri update for 28 December 2022

TAG Police Sentri V0.4.0

Build 10205499

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game name is now TAG Police Sentri! This version contains some new contents and updates:

  • Winter theme UI and background
  • New characters and maps
  • Randomized map for public match
  • Minor improvements and bug fixes

