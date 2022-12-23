 Skip to content

GigaBash update for 23 December 2022

Patch Notes [23 December 2022]

Patch Notes [23 December 2022]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Titans

  • Beams now able to shoot into the chasm in DigSite map.

Mechagodzilla

  • Fixed an issue where Heavy Special attack cannot damage victim as intended in certain angle.

Destoroyah

  • S-class Grab Special vs other S-class now interacts with chasm as intended.

Kongkrete

  • Fixed a performance issue whenever the passive ability is triggered.

Gym

  • Fixed an issue that caused the game sometimes to crash when swapping character.

Extras

  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash in Titan Lore page while browsing the subpages.
  • Fixed an issue with credit ending animation which causes texts to overlap.

General fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Beer Mug will not apply confused debuff to victim.
  • Fixed a performance issue that happens after '3, 2, 1' countdown and during the final hit.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when a Titan grabs someone and jump into the chasm in Training Room.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash at the end of a match when there is Rohanna or Mechajuras.

