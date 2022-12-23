Patch Notes [23 December 2022]

Titans
- Beams now able to shoot into the chasm in DigSite map.
Mechagodzilla
- Fixed an issue where Heavy Special attack cannot damage victim as intended in certain angle.
Destoroyah
- S-class Grab Special vs other S-class now interacts with chasm as intended.
Kongkrete
- Fixed a performance issue whenever the passive ability is triggered.
Gym
- Fixed an issue that caused the game sometimes to crash when swapping character.
Extras
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash in Titan Lore page while browsing the subpages.
- Fixed an issue with credit ending animation which causes texts to overlap.
General fixes
- Fixed an issue where Beer Mug will not apply confused debuff to victim.
- Fixed a performance issue that happens after '3, 2, 1' countdown and during the final hit.
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when a Titan grabs someone and jump into the chasm in Training Room.
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash at the end of a match when there is Rohanna or Mechajuras.
Changed files in this update