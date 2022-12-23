Added - Native linux support
Added - Support for monitor with ratio 5:4 (1280x1024)
Fixed - Physics glitch on the sky barges. The spacecraft took collisions shocks
without any apparent reason after undocking or when landed on sky carriers
Flight Of Nova update for 23 December 2022
[build 760.025.4.1] - Native linux support
