Flight Of Nova update for 23 December 2022

[build 760.025.4.1] - Native linux support

Added - Native linux support
Added - Support for monitor with ratio 5:4 (1280x1024)
Fixed - Physics glitch on the sky barges. The spacecraft took collisions shocks
without any apparent reason after undocking or when landed on sky carriers

