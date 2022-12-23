 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HellEscape update for 23 December 2022

Small polishing update! + Integration with Steam

Share · View all patches · Build 10205376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added the following:

  • Save record time for completing missions.
  • Added 'Last Resort' powerup.
  • Made Powerups menu scroll be like with other menus (mousewheel / up-down keys) and not annoying like it was.
  • Menus scroll and height adjustments.
  • Upscaled menu background layers + improved animations and layers.
  • Improved monsters data in Bestiary.

Important Notes!

  • I added integration code with steam as prep to add steam achievements and other stuff. It should continue to work with or without steam, if you're having problems in this aspect please let me know.
  • Controllers still don't work due to a bug with WebView2 (a Windows component I use). I contacted Microsoft on GitHub and they are aware and working on a fix. I hope they will release an update soon.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2135031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link