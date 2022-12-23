Small polishing update! + Integration with Steam

Added the following:
- Save record time for completing missions.
- Added 'Last Resort' powerup.
- Made Powerups menu scroll be like with other menus (mousewheel / up-down keys) and not annoying like it was.
- Menus scroll and height adjustments.
- Upscaled menu background layers + improved animations and layers.
- Improved monsters data in Bestiary.
Important Notes!
- I added integration code with steam as prep to add steam achievements and other stuff. It should continue to work with or without steam, if you're having problems in this aspect please let me know.
- Controllers still don't work due to a bug with WebView2 (a Windows component I use). I contacted Microsoft on GitHub and they are aware and working on a fix. I hope they will release an update soon.
Changed files in this update