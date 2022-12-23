 Skip to content

Outpath: First Journey update for 23 December 2022

Update 1.0.6 - Auto-Save

Update 1.0.6 - Auto-Save

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added auto-save every 20 minutes (default) & option.
  • Added sound when rotating structures.

That's it

Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Good day/night!
David

