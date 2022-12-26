 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 update for 26 December 2022

Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 has been updated to Ver.20221226.

Share · View all patches · Build 10204933 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver.20221226 (Updated 12/26/2022)

・An issue preventing the proper display of some in-game text when playing in Portugese has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 Content Depot 1065181
  • Loading history…
Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 - Beta Testing Depot 1065182
  • Loading history…
Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 - GV1 Song Set #3 (1224662) デポ Depot 1224662
  • Loading history…
Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 - GV1 Song Set #4 (1224663) デポ Depot 1224663
  • Loading history…
Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 - Extra Song – Stratosphere (1224664) デポ Depot 1224664
  • Loading history…
Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 - Missions – Merak & Carrera (1224666) デポ Depot 1224666
  • Loading history…
Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 - Missions – Jota & Elise (1224667) デポ Depot 1224667
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link