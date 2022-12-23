v1.1.12 Patch Notes

Happy Holidays! Kyme and <insert character you wished he ended up with> are enjoying a quiet evening together watching the snow in Frost Fall Pass, while drinking Mama Cici's homemade cider.
General
- The Options menu is now accessible from the in-game menu
- Added an extra todo during the "Find the Grand Thief" quest to make one of the sub-quests more obvious
Balance
- Emith's Absorb Magic now adds Cover
Bug Fixes
- The party chat menu option is now disabled when Kyme isn't in the party
- Fixed an issue where Doc wasn't saying one of his lines that revealed critical info (the name of one of his chickens)
- Fixed a lot of typos
