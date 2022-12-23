 Skip to content

Notes From Province update for 23 December 2022

v1.1.12 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Holidays! Kyme and <insert character you wished he ended up with> are enjoying a quiet evening together watching the snow in Frost Fall Pass, while drinking Mama Cici's homemade cider.

General

  • The Options menu is now accessible from the in-game menu
  • Added an extra todo during the "Find the Grand Thief" quest to make one of the sub-quests more obvious

Balance

  • Emith's Absorb Magic now adds Cover

Bug Fixes

  • The party chat menu option is now disabled when Kyme isn't in the party
  • Fixed an issue where Doc wasn't saying one of his lines that revealed critical info (the name of one of his chickens)
  • Fixed a lot of typos

Changed files in this update

Depot 2092131
  • Loading history…
