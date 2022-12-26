Update 12.26.2022

**1. The weekly progress of clan tasks has been added.
- The weekly progress of clan tasks is the combination of completed daily clan tasks for which clan members get a weekly reward.
- Bonuses provided by active card backs are now displayed.
- Players can see the active card back bonus even if they don’t have such a card back.
- The Blitz Tournament game mode now features the general chat and the clan chat.
- The error of calculating rewards for PVP victories is fixed.
- The overstated spell level error of the Blood of Titan spell is fixed.
- The error of the resource exchange regulator in the Magic Transmogrifier building is fixed.**
