Blood of Titans update for 26 December 2022

Update 12.26.2022

Build 10204858 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**1. The weekly progress of clan tasks has been added.

  • The weekly progress of clan tasks is the combination of completed daily clan tasks for which clan members get a weekly reward.
  1. Bonuses provided by active card backs are now displayed.
  • Players can see the active card back bonus even if they don’t have such a card back.
  1. The Blitz Tournament game mode now features the general chat and the clan chat.
  2. The error of calculating rewards for PVP victories is fixed.
  3. The overstated spell level error of the Blood of Titan spell is fixed.
  4. The error of the resource exchange regulator in the Magic Transmogrifier building is fixed.**

