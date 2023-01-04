Wavecade v1.3

Feast your eyes on improved visuals, improved gameplay, and improved customization.
Play against your friends on mobile (Android and iOS) as well as support for Nintendo Switch.
Everyone can play with anybody!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Feast your eyes on improved visuals, improved gameplay, and improved customization.
Play against your friends on mobile (Android and iOS) as well as support for Nintendo Switch.
Everyone can play with anybody!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update