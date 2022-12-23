0.8508 - 12/22/2022
- Improved Interactables to fix some unwanted character behavior when clicked
- Fixed bridge in Region 5 to allow enemies to fly off it when killed
- Fixed region 5 Death World not letting player move sometimes.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
0.8508 - 12/22/2022
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update