Ash & Rust update for 23 December 2022

0.8508 - 12/22/2022

Last edited by Wendy

  • Improved Interactables to fix some unwanted character behavior when clicked
  • Fixed bridge in Region 5 to allow enemies to fly off it when killed
  • Fixed region 5 Death World not letting player move sometimes.

