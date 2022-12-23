 Skip to content

Super Lesbian Animal RPG update for 23 December 2022

SLARPG v1.0.3 Changelog

Build 10204622

A late night patch! Wow!

Act II

  • Fixed a missing file crash when trying to visit The Hole when you're supposed to go see Claire at the library.
  • You can no longer have Claire's tarot read without her present.
  • You can no longer speak to Ipsy from behind in her garage to make her sprite disappear.

Act IV

  • Interacting with the punching bag in Melody's yard during a certain stretch of the story will no longer turn Jodie into Melody.
  • Returning to the area where the Flurry Mountains boss is fought will no longer result in the boss still being there.
  • The Uncanny Valley monster den exit now works properly.
  • The Pine Corona enemy now properly drops its Bestiary entry and can be encountered in the Uncanny Valley monster den.
  • After receiving a report that a Stun (which is supposed to last 1 turn) somehow lasted across multiple battles until resting at an Inn, Stun now has a 20% chance of being removed from taking damage, and will also be removed outside of battle after taking a few steps.
  • Stun is also now manually removed from the entire party after defeating or fleeing from the specific boss where this glitch was reported to have occurred.

Epilogue

  • The credits theme now loops properly.

Misc.

  • Other minor fixes.

