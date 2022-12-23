 Skip to content

Athereon: Advent I update for 23 December 2022

BUILD_2022.12.22b1

  • Updated: Level design elements
  • Updated: Calculations of character experience acquisitions
  • Updated: Battle search findings
  • Fixed: Ability page “USE” button, checking for ability requirements per click

