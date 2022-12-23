- Updated: Level design elements
- Updated: Calculations of character experience acquisitions
- Updated: Battle search findings
- Fixed: Ability page “USE” button, checking for ability requirements per click
Athereon: Advent I update for 23 December 2022
BUILD_2022.12.22b1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update