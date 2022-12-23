Update 0.01.04931:
- Fixed bug where grenades would not be removed from inventory when used.
- Fixed bug in Classic Mode where items would not be dropped on death for clients of a multiplayer match.
- Armor level capped at 99%.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update 0.01.04931:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update