Last Group Out update for 23 December 2022

Update 0.01.04931

Update 0.01.04931:

  • Fixed bug where grenades would not be removed from inventory when used.
  • Fixed bug in Classic Mode where items would not be dropped on death for clients of a multiplayer match.
  • Armor level capped at 99%.

