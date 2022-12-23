 Skip to content

Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure update for 23 December 2022

Update 1.93

Share · View all patches · Build 10204318 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a journal in the stats menu that updates your quest and gives you info on where to go.

  • Updated the status menu graphics so they are more fun.

