Into The Flames update for 23 December 2022

Build 1.24

Build 10204296

Fuel
Reduced consumption by 600 percent

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed outriggers collision issues when stowed
  • Fixed Tower 3 monitor spraying with dry line
  • Fixed snow not being spawned when selected

Vehicle Customization menu

  • Made background almost transparent to prevent issues with seeing things being applied
  • Added Primary / Secondary Light Color Options. 6 Colors to Choose From. Red, Blue, Amber, Green, Purple, and White.
  • I have some ideas for some more customization options in the future

Helicopter

  • Added Spotlight. Toggled by the Use Tool Button

Scene Lights

  • Added to Rescue Trucks. Toggled by the Use Tool Button

The Heights

  • Removed total replication of the train for now. It has no collisions, and does not affect anything.
    Officer Seat
  • Added back to vehicles
  • Remove ability for officer to use sirens due to number of complaints

New Emergency locations [ The Heights]

  • 15 Chestnut Ave [ Warehouse / Factory fire ]

Changed files in this update

