Build 1.24
Fuel
Reduced consumption by 600 percent
Bug Fixes
- Fixed outriggers collision issues when stowed
- Fixed Tower 3 monitor spraying with dry line
- Fixed snow not being spawned when selected
Vehicle Customization menu
- Made background almost transparent to prevent issues with seeing things being applied
- Added Primary / Secondary Light Color Options. 6 Colors to Choose From. Red, Blue, Amber, Green, Purple, and White.
- I have some ideas for some more customization options in the future
Helicopter
- Added Spotlight. Toggled by the Use Tool Button
Scene Lights
- Added to Rescue Trucks. Toggled by the Use Tool Button
The Heights
- Removed total replication of the train for now. It has no collisions, and does not affect anything.
Officer Seat
- Added back to vehicles
- Remove ability for officer to use sirens due to number of complaints
New Emergency locations [ The Heights]
- 15 Chestnut Ave [ Warehouse / Factory fire ]
