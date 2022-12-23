 Skip to content

We Might Die Playtest update for 23 December 2022

Alpha 2022.33 - New "Hangar" mega tile + Post-Processing optimizations

Build 10204238

Alpha 2022.33 Changelog

  • Added our first 'mega' tile to replace the Hangar placeholder. The new tile can also be seen on the generated missions in the mission map.
  • Added Post-Processing Tweaks and Optimizations

