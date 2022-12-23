 Skip to content

The Abandoned update for 23 December 2022

Version 1.8.1 Live

Version 1.8.1 Live

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.8.1 Patch Notes

New Features

  • Auto-Fire: Hold down Fire button to use Auto-Fire.
  • Taking Notes Achievement: Find all Hidden Documents in Chapter One.

Adjustments

  • Loading Screen: New background for loading Screen.
  • Interaction: Adjusted Interaction Zone for easier interactions.
  • Death: Player death has been adjusted to allow animation and physics to ragdoll.

Bug Fixes

  • Title Screen: Fixed cursor disappearing when clicking o background.
  • Surface Effects: Fixed outdoor footstep sounds.

Thank You for playing,
Tim
tseymore@slycatgames.com

