Version 1.8.1 Live

Version 1.8.1 Patch Notes
New Features
- Auto-Fire: Hold down Fire button to use Auto-Fire.
- Taking Notes Achievement: Find all Hidden Documents in Chapter One.
Adjustments
- Loading Screen: New background for loading Screen.
- Interaction: Adjusted Interaction Zone for easier interactions.
- Death: Player death has been adjusted to allow animation and physics to ragdoll.
Bug Fixes
- Title Screen: Fixed cursor disappearing when clicking o background.
- Surface Effects: Fixed outdoor footstep sounds.
Thank You for playing,
Tim
tseymore@slycatgames.com
