Hotfix update 07072

Skirmish AI
- Skirmish AI on easier difficulty levels progress slower early-game and it takes longer for them to become aggressive
- Skirmish AI on easier difficulty levels are less likely to starve early-game
- Fixed a case where Skirmish AI defensive forces would move around in circles and not reset after an attack that was successfully defeated (which could easily lead to the Skirmish AI starving if villagers were part of the defensive force)
- Fixed a bug that caused training speed for military units for easier Skirmish AIs to slow down significantly
Settlement building
- Neutral Settlement building villager training speed is no longer affected by the number of villagers that the owner has (so it will only be affected by the owner's Food Surplus Level and Code of Law technology, and otherwise the training speed stays constant throughout the game)
- Neutral Settlement building villager training speed is no longer affected by the Skirmish AI difficulty level when the Skirmish AI is the owner
Changed files in this update