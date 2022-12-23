 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TFC: The Fertile Crescent update for 23 December 2022

Hotfix update 07072

Share · View all patches · Build 10203939 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Skirmish AI
  • Skirmish AI on easier difficulty levels progress slower early-game and it takes longer for them to become aggressive
  • Skirmish AI on easier difficulty levels are less likely to starve early-game
  • Fixed a case where Skirmish AI defensive forces would move around in circles and not reset after an attack that was successfully defeated (which could easily lead to the Skirmish AI starving if villagers were part of the defensive force)
  • Fixed a bug that caused training speed for military units for easier Skirmish AIs to slow down significantly
Settlement building
  • Neutral Settlement building villager training speed is no longer affected by the number of villagers that the owner has (so it will only be affected by the owner's Food Surplus Level and Code of Law technology, and otherwise the training speed stays constant throughout the game)
  • Neutral Settlement building villager training speed is no longer affected by the Skirmish AI difficulty level when the Skirmish AI is the owner

Changed files in this update

TFC macOS RELEASE Depot 1674826
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link