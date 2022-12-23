- Money only spawns in one pile instead of 4 now.
- Fixed bug where dropdowns didn't scroll incrementally.
- Kobold inflation blendshapes have been adjusted. (Thanks Kristaph!)
- KoboldSpaceProgram objective no longer breaks when kobolds are deleted while the objective is active.
- Fixed bug where opening the stats screen in free cam mode would break controls until escape was pressed.
- Explosions are no longer saved to disk if they haven't been cleaned up before a save was triggered.
- Female kobolds fed their own hearts now properly track themself as the parent rather than thinking a kobold with default genes inseminated them.
- Added a sell box at the casino for easier cleanup of pachinko spam. This will hopefully be more directly addressed later.
KoboldKare update for 23 December 2022
Patch 452_90C8B6B0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
KoboldKare Content Depot 1102931
- Loading history…
KoboldKare Content x86 Depot 1102932
- Loading history…
KoboldKare Linux Depot 1102933
- Loading history…
KoboldKare Mac Depot 1102934
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update