KoboldKare update for 23 December 2022

Patch 452_90C8B6B0

23 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Money only spawns in one pile instead of 4 now.
  • Fixed bug where dropdowns didn't scroll incrementally.
  • Kobold inflation blendshapes have been adjusted. (Thanks Kristaph!)
  • KoboldSpaceProgram objective no longer breaks when kobolds are deleted while the objective is active.
  • Fixed bug where opening the stats screen in free cam mode would break controls until escape was pressed.
  • Explosions are no longer saved to disk if they haven't been cleaned up before a save was triggered.
  • Female kobolds fed their own hearts now properly track themself as the parent rather than thinking a kobold with default genes inseminated them.
  • Added a sell box at the casino for easier cleanup of pachinko spam. This will hopefully be more directly addressed later.

