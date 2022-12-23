Territory – Alpha 5.26 – Refining Core Gameplay

Fixed
- Ambient sounds not changing at sunrise
- Beans had no buy and sell audio
Changed
- Adjusted map brightness
- Lowered ambient noise volume
Optimisation
- Removed emissive light boost that was on build part materials
- Optimised clocks and fireplaces
Known Issue
- When jumping into water while holding a weapon sometimes controls can stop responding once you're out of the water. Save and load your game to fix this while I continue to track down the cause of this issue.
