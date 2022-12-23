 Skip to content

Territory update for 23 December 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.26 – Refining Core Gameplay

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Ambient sounds not changing at sunrise
  • Beans had no buy and sell audio

Changed

  • Adjusted map brightness
  • Lowered ambient noise volume

Optimisation

  • Removed emissive light boost that was on build part materials
  • Optimised clocks and fireplaces

Known Issue

  • When jumping into water while holding a weapon sometimes controls can stop responding once you're out of the water. Save and load your game to fix this while I continue to track down the cause of this issue.

