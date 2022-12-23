 Skip to content

Forest Grove Playtest update for 23 December 2022

Updates for v0.9.80

Hello there,

This update contains the following:

  • Updated so the D-Pad for a controller moves the cursor appropriately (works much better with a gamepad)
  • Updated several interactions to show the evidence icon after interactions.
  • Improved the overall performance in the office area and throughout the game.
  • Added more textures to terminals.
  • Lots of updates to localization.
  • Fixed various issues reloading a saved game.
  • Fixed visibility for the Japan temple.
  • Fixed some evidence to show the proper evidence name.
  • Fixed more typos.
  • Improved readability for lots of places.

Thanks,

Larry

