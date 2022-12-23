Updates for v0.9.80

Hello there,
This update contains the following:
- Updated so the D-Pad for a controller moves the cursor appropriately (works much better with a gamepad)
- Updated several interactions to show the evidence icon after interactions.
- Improved the overall performance in the office area and throughout the game.
- Added more textures to terminals.
- Lots of updates to localization.
- Fixed various issues reloading a saved game.
- Fixed visibility for the Japan temple.
- Fixed some evidence to show the proper evidence name.
- Fixed more typos.
- Improved readability for lots of places.
Thanks,
Larry
Changed files in this update