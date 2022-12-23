Patch 5.1 Day 6

New Patch Same Day :

Potential critical issue fixed (too many blur on screen during chapter 1.3)

Minor improvement

Previous Patch Note Version :

Change text font for a better lisibility in all languages

Add New help

Change luminosity on Tutorial (Chapter 1.2)

Some graphic improvement and optimisation

Some minor change during InGame

Correction d'erreur de traductions

It will be certainly the last update of the year. (except in case of critical issue)

RDV in 2023 for new Update and continue the Adventure with you !

We wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year !