Patch 5.1 Day 6

New Patch Same Day :
- Potential critical issue fixed (too many blur on screen during chapter 1.3)
- Minor improvement
Previous Patch Note Version :
- Change text font for a better lisibility in all languages
- Add New help
- Change luminosity on Tutorial (Chapter 1.2)
- Some graphic improvement and optimisation
- Some minor change during InGame
- Correction d'erreur de traductions
It will be certainly the last update of the year. (except in case of critical issue)
RDV in 2023 for new Update and continue the Adventure with you !
We wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year !
Changed files in this update