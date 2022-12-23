Dispelling the Oblivion Update

What's New
- The Rocktopus has been updated with new hit effects, music, death animation, and more.
- When defeating the Rocktopus you'll receive Minerva's scepter, which you can bring back to her to return her to human form. This "cutscene" is still a work in progress, but it allows you to dispel the Oblivion in the Dreamswept Plains.
- Now that the Oblivion can be dispelled, you can reach the Yo-Yo!
- When destroying blocks with the Yo-Yo, those changes will be saved (some shortcuts will be opened by destroying block like this)
- New hit effect on enemies.
- New sign post improvements (they can point and update appropriately to event such as showing when the boss has been defeated)
- Pluckable candy and moons can be pulled from the ground (you can spot them by the different colored tufts of grass)
Known Issues
- You'll notice enemies still sometimes spawn just early enough to fall through platforms they're supposed to stand on. Still trying to pin that one down, but it is much less frequent now.
- The areas after getting the Yo-Yo have not be properly fleshed out yet. Lots of "Under Construction" signs and dead ends. Sorry about that. I've mostly been focused on coding on the boss/guardian stuff for this update.
What to Test
- Please try defeating the Rocktopus and returning the scepter to Minerva and see what kind of holes you can poke in that whole process of dissipating the Oblivion.
Changed files in this update