KartKraft update for 23 December 2022

A few small improvements

Build 10203351 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for Practice mode not loading correctly in some languages/regions
  • Fix for Time Trial exploits by entering pits
  • Improved region detection in Time Trial leaderboards
  • Various stability improvements

