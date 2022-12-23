- Fix for Practice mode not loading correctly in some languages/regions
- Fix for Time Trial exploits by entering pits
- Improved region detection in Time Trial leaderboards
- Various stability improvements
KartKraft update for 23 December 2022
A few small improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
