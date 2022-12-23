UPDATE #10 - Home Alone & Snowball Fights

#FIXES:
- Fixed the issue with incorrect traps setting in some cases.
- Fixed the issue when zombies could go through the barricade while attacking.
- Corrected the appearance of the player's resurrection badge (the badge could "fall through” the body of a dead player).
- Fixed bugs when dead zombies could make incorrect sounds.
- Fixed the issue that could cause a bomb to explode if taken from a workbench.
- Fixed the issue with nail gun ammo.
- Fixed the issue when hiding of furniture sockets didn’t work on some maps.
- Fixed bugs on the Hut map in the Story Mode.
- Improved numerous sounds - missing sounds added, sound system improved (switch to a new version of steam audio).
- Fixed visual bugs of zombie animation.
#FEATURES:
- New Mode - Home Alone.
- New Mode - Snowball Fights.
- New Horde Mode map - Good House Christmas.
- New Story Mode map - Town.
- The single player game now displays a notification about available online rooms. The notification can be used to connect to the multiplayer game.
- Christmas background in the main menu.
- Christmas lobby.
- Christmas clothes for players.
- Christmas skins for zombies - Zombie Santa.
- Added information about heroic weapons’ recipes to the heroic weapons’ encyclopedia.
- Added Christmas items that spawn in cupboards now (cookies, sweets).
- New Heroic weapon - Christmas Launcher.
#TWEAKS:
- Changed the balance of Horde mode maps.
- Reduced the amount of blood coming out of zombies.
- Reduced player movement speed.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1730650/REQUISITION_VR/
