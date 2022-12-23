 Skip to content

Requisition VR update for 23 December 2022

UPDATE #10 - Home Alone & Snowball Fights

UPDATE #10 - Home Alone & Snowball Fights

#FIXES:
  • Fixed the issue with incorrect traps setting in some cases.
  • Fixed the issue when zombies could go through the barricade while attacking.
  • Corrected the appearance of the player's resurrection badge (the badge could "fall through” the body of a dead player).
  • Fixed bugs when dead zombies could make incorrect sounds.
  • Fixed the issue that could cause a bomb to explode if taken from a workbench.
  • Fixed the issue with nail gun ammo.
  • Fixed the issue when hiding of furniture sockets didn’t work on some maps.
  • Fixed bugs on the Hut map in the Story Mode.
  • Improved numerous sounds - missing sounds added, sound system improved (switch to a new version of steam audio).
  • Fixed visual bugs of zombie animation.
#FEATURES:
  • New Mode - Home Alone.
  • New Mode - Snowball Fights.
  • New Horde Mode map - Good House Christmas.
  • New Story Mode map - Town.
  • The single player game now displays a notification about available online rooms. The notification can be used to connect to the multiplayer game.
  • Christmas background in the main menu.
  • Christmas lobby.
  • Christmas clothes for players.
  • Christmas skins for zombies - Zombie Santa.
  • Added information about heroic weapons’ recipes to the heroic weapons’ encyclopedia.
  • Added Christmas items that spawn in cupboards now (cookies, sweets).
  • New Heroic weapon - Christmas Launcher.
#TWEAKS:
  • Changed the balance of Horde mode maps.
  • Reduced the amount of blood coming out of zombies.
  • Reduced player movement speed.

