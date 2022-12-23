 Skip to content

Stationeers update for 23 December 2022

Hotfix v0.2.3761.18233

Hotfix v0.2.3761.18233 · Build 10203271

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Dishes now release contacts from interrogation if the wattage requirement is no longer met, this addresses a missmatch of information between the contact UI and the interrogation popup.
  • Fixed possible issue where contact manager could potentially crash.
  • Added ability to read and write power setting for small and medium satellite.
  • Fixed mismatched types for power setting when updating clients.

