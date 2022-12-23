- Dishes now release contacts from interrogation if the wattage requirement is no longer met, this addresses a missmatch of information between the contact UI and the interrogation popup.
- Fixed possible issue where contact manager could potentially crash.
- Added ability to read and write power setting for small and medium satellite.
- Fixed mismatched types for power setting when updating clients.
Stationeers update for 23 December 2022
Hotfix v0.2.3761.18233
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Stationeers Content Depot 544551
