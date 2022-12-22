 Skip to content

Paradox of Hope update for 22 December 2022

0.4.5.1 Hotfix

Build 10203106

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug with not getting the holiday gift
  • Fixed an issue where the ammo box in the backpack would fill up on its own after returning from a raid
  • Fixed an issue where the drum mag in the backpack emptied on its own after returning from a raid

