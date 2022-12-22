- Fixed a bug with not getting the holiday gift
- Fixed an issue where the ammo box in the backpack would fill up on its own after returning from a raid
- Fixed an issue where the drum mag in the backpack emptied on its own after returning from a raid
Paradox of Hope update for 22 December 2022
0.4.5.1 Hotfix
