Dota 2 Update - 12/22/2022 (ClientVersion 5582)

General
- Fixed Black King Bar and other instant spells being castable using shift queue when doomed after returning from being hidden (e.g. Astral Imprisonment or Disruption)
- Fixed Techies Sticky Bomb sometimes getting stuck and never exploding if the target teleported away
- Fixed Dark Willow projectiles not being visible when targeting runes or items while in Shadow Realm
- Fixed Rubick unable to eject allies with Shard Upgraded Dismember if the owner of the stolen spell did not have a Shard.
- Fixed Templar Assassin Meld Strike debuff applying to the wrong target if there was an attack already in flight
- Fixed Dawnbreaker losing Luminosity attack buff if the attack was evaded
- Fixed Lion Finger Of Death Scepter interaction with Meepo clones and illusions
- Fixed Treant turning around when double-tapping Living Armor with the AoE talent
- Fixed Witch Doctor Aghanims Scepter Ward attack bounce interaction with enemies that have invisibility but are affected by true sight
- Fixed Bounty Hunter Shadow Walk Shard Upgrade not being castable while teleporting
- Fixed Shadow Demon gaining an extra ability point in Demonic Purge if he buys the Shard before upgrading the ability
- Fixed Razor Storm Surge Shard upgrade always activating from Outworld Devourer's Arcane Orb
- Fixed Outworld Destroyer Astral Imprisonment sometimes dealing damage to magic immune units
Extra notes