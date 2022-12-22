 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 22 December 2022

Dota 2 Update - 12/22/2022 (ClientVersion 5582)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General
  • Fixed Black King Bar and other instant spells being castable using shift queue when doomed after returning from being hidden (e.g. Astral Imprisonment or Disruption)
  • Fixed Techies Sticky Bomb sometimes getting stuck and never exploding if the target teleported away
  • Fixed Dark Willow projectiles not being visible when targeting runes or items while in Shadow Realm
  • Fixed Rubick unable to eject allies with Shard Upgraded Dismember if the owner of the stolen spell did not have a Shard.
  • Fixed Templar Assassin Meld Strike debuff applying to the wrong target if there was an attack already in flight
  • Fixed Dawnbreaker losing Luminosity attack buff if the attack was evaded
  • Fixed Lion Finger Of Death Scepter interaction with Meepo clones and illusions
  • Fixed Treant turning around when double-tapping Living Armor with the AoE talent
  • Fixed Witch Doctor Aghanims Scepter Ward attack bounce interaction with enemies that have invisibility but are affected by true sight
  • Fixed Bounty Hunter Shadow Walk Shard Upgrade not being castable while teleporting
  • Fixed Shadow Demon gaining an extra ability point in Demonic Purge if he buys the Shard before upgrading the ability
  • Fixed Razor Storm Surge Shard upgrade always activating from Outworld Devourer's Arcane Orb
  • Fixed Outworld Destroyer Astral Imprisonment sometimes dealing damage to magic immune units

