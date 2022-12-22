-
Increased bow damage by 10% in the final boss fight.
-
Fixed a bug where the player was going through the ground in level 4.
-
Fixed a bug where the player would not recover full health when restarting the final boss fight.
-
Fixed a bug where boss bosses spawned at the same time or in the wrong order.
Saga Cube update for 22 December 2022
Patch Note December 23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update