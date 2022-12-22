 Skip to content

Saga Cube update for 22 December 2022

Patch Note December 23

Share · View all patches · Build 10203051 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Increased bow damage by 10% in the final boss fight.

  • Fixed a bug where the player was going through the ground in level 4.

  • Fixed a bug where the player would not recover full health when restarting the final boss fight.

  • Fixed a bug where boss bosses spawned at the same time or in the wrong order.

