We are excited to announce the release of our newest DLC: "Drinks and Bars". This DLC brings a whole new level of chaos and fun to the game, as you take on the role of a bartender and mixologist or barista, serving up a variety of drinks, cocktails and coffees to your thirsty customers.

With "Drinks and Bars", you'll be able to: Mix and serve a variety of drinks, including classic cocktails, beers, and coffees.

Play through new maps set in a nightclub, a pool hall, and a coffee shop, each with their own unique challenges and customers.

Use your skills and speed to keep up with the demand of your customers, all while trying to avoid spilling and breaking glasses.

"Drinks and Bars" is available now, and it is sure to bring a whole new level of fun and excitement to your One-armed Cook experience. So grab your shaker and get ready to mix up a storm!

Please note, there are still some bugs with the new Drinks system, that we are already aware of, and will work hard to fix during Christmas. We are releasing the DLC despite these bugs, because we wanted people to be able to play!