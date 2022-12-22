Galactic Explorers - Christmas Update (Update 1.2.7)

CHANGES IN THE CHRISTMAS UPDATE
FROST - First Level of ACT 4
- New Frozen Planet
- Glacial Behemoth Boss
- More of ACT 4 is coming soon!
New Features
- Most enemies and bosses now have Santa Hats during December!
- The texture of the selected level's boss is now displayed in the level menu
- Changed Act numbers from roman numerals to regular numbers
- Added Loading Screen
- Changed texture of the second Titan King boss
- Holding down buttons in the menu now automatically cycles through
- When killed, instead of disappearing, the player now spins out and crashes
- The flame of the player ship is now animated
- Polished Mucus boss and changed the color of bombs to gray in error level
Bug Fixes
- Fixed MAJOR rendering bug that occurred on smaller monitors
- Fixed centering of the settings menus
- Fixed Controller Joystick not working in the pause menu
- Fixed Controller Drift
- Minor balancing of Typhon boss
- Fixed rendering issue with boss bars
- Fixed a bug that caused controller input not to go through until a button was pressed
Happy Holidays Everyone!
Sincerely, Caden
Changed files in this update