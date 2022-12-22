 Skip to content

Galactic Explorers update for 22 December 2022

Galactic Explorers - Christmas Update (Update 1.2.7)

Share · View all patches · Build 10202967

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES IN THE CHRISTMAS UPDATE

FROST - First Level of ACT 4

  • New Frozen Planet
  • Glacial Behemoth Boss
  • More of ACT 4 is coming soon!

New Features

  • Most enemies and bosses now have Santa Hats during December!
  • The texture of the selected level's boss is now displayed in the level menu
  • Changed Act numbers from roman numerals to regular numbers
  • Added Loading Screen
  • Changed texture of the second Titan King boss
  • Holding down buttons in the menu now automatically cycles through
  • When killed, instead of disappearing, the player now spins out and crashes
  • The flame of the player ship is now animated
  • Polished Mucus boss and changed the color of bombs to gray in error level

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed MAJOR rendering bug that occurred on smaller monitors
  • Fixed centering of the settings menus
  • Fixed Controller Joystick not working in the pause menu
  • Fixed Controller Drift
  • Minor balancing of Typhon boss
  • Fixed rendering issue with boss bars
  • Fixed a bug that caused controller input not to go through until a button was pressed

Happy Holidays Everyone!
Sincerely, Caden

