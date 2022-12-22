[FEATURE] - Add localization for French, Simplified Chinese, Dutch, Korean, Spanish, Japanese and Italian
[FEATURE] - Add setting to limit FPS
[FEATURE] - Add setting to offset timing of notes in X direction
Disaster Band update for 22 December 2022
Changelog 1.5.1.0
