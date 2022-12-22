 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trigger Henry update for 22 December 2022

Small BugFix patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10202888 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Eyoo

Just a small update fixing some minor bugs :)

  • fixed some lags
  • fixed text sticking through, when winning the game(yes its possible)
  • removed Herobrine
    Happy Christmas everyone!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2063581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link