- Fixed Holy Arts having the incorrect description.
- Fixed Eye of the Storm having no description.
- Dodge should now be properly capped to a max of 70% chance (Will add a description for this in the future).
20 Minutes Till Dawn update for 22 December 2022
V0.9.1 - Small Bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
