20 Minutes Till Dawn update for 22 December 2022

V0.9.1 - Small Bugfixes

Build 10202831 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Holy Arts having the incorrect description.
  • Fixed Eye of the Storm having no description.
  • Dodge should now be properly capped to a max of 70% chance (Will add a description for this in the future).

