-removed a sneaky debug log that could drain a lot of performance, might be smoother now
-per request moved the minimap forward an up a bit
-prevented some freezup potentials, (blind guessing for a reported issue, let's pray)
The Falconeer update for 22 December 2022
Performance , Minimap moved and some freeze prevention
