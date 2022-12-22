 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Falconeer update for 22 December 2022

Performance , Minimap moved and some freeze prevention

Share · View all patches · Build 10202769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-removed a sneaky debug log that could drain a lot of performance, might be smoother now
-per request moved the minimap forward an up a bit
-prevented some freezup potentials, (blind guessing for a reported issue, let's pray)

Changed files in this update

The Falconeer Content Depot 1135261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link