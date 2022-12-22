 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 22 December 2022

Option to adjust the camera angle

Share · View all patches · Build 10202744 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Camera angle can be lowered in Main Menu -> Video Settings.
-Allowed to zoom out and zoom in a bit more.

