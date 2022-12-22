-Camera angle can be lowered in Main Menu -> Video Settings.
-Allowed to zoom out and zoom in a bit more.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 22 December 2022
Option to adjust the camera angle
Patchnotes via Steam Community
