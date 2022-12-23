 Skip to content

The Heart of the Teddy Bear update for 23 December 2022

Version 1.2.2, Dec 23. 2022

Version 1.2.2, Dec 23. 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Action keys now use icons instead of text (Thanks to KoBeWi's ActionIcon add-on)
  • Changed behavior of !santa command, you can now use it while santa is flying
  • Thrown snowballs (!snowball command) now push the player and display the name of ho threw it
  • Changed movement of the player so that it will be easier to jump on slopes (like the fishing rods)
  • You can now shake some of the trees (and maybe need to)

Fixes

  • You can't focus disabled buttons anymore
  • Fixed some issues with the rideable dog
  • Fixed getting stuck at the end of New Game + if you would leave the dog on or behind the container and go to the left
  • Fixed scenes not completely resetting when starting new game after loading
  • Fixed random crashing

