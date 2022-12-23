Version 1.2.2, Dec 23. 2022

Changes
- Action keys now use icons instead of text (Thanks to KoBeWi's ActionIcon add-on)
- Changed behavior of !santa command, you can now use it while santa is flying
- Thrown snowballs (!snowball command) now push the player and display the name of ho threw it
- Changed movement of the player so that it will be easier to jump on slopes (like the fishing rods)
- You can now shake some of the trees (and maybe need to)
Fixes
- You can't focus disabled buttons anymore
- Fixed some issues with the rideable dog
- Fixed getting stuck at the end of New Game + if you would leave the dog on or behind the container and go to the left
- Fixed scenes not completely resetting when starting new game after loading
- Fixed random crashing
