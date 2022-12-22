Changes for Version 4.02.1367 (2022-12-22)
Happy Christmas everyone!
- Added a small christmas event. It requires being online to start it and it will start at around 16:45 in gmt+1. Sorry this time it is only small with no new pet, the last months were rather bad for me so I couldn't work much on the game. The event has the usual event campaign and you can get the candy canes again if you missed them out from last year. This time you can also upgrade them further, up to +25. You can upgrade them with event currency, pet stones, or after you have both at least +20, you can pay a small sum to instantly max them out to +25.
- If you have trouble with saving online, this might also affect the event or patreon bonuses, there might be problem with your virus scanner. Sadly someone else was brute force attacked who uses the same IP as the server where the ITRTG online saves are located. There is no issue with the ITRTG saves or database, but some virus scanners like Malwarebytes blocked access to that IP. If you use such virus scanner, you can add an exception to https://shugasu.net so the online saves would work again. Sorry for the issue here, but there is nothing I can do but wait. I already reported it to my hoster and hope they can resolve this.
Changed files in this update