Game Update | 2.25.1:1 (22-12-2022)

Changelog:
-
Added: New Zealand longfin eel (Taupo Lake DLC);
-
Added: Brown bullhead (Taupo Lake DLC)
-
Added: New encyclopedia entries;
-
Added: Expansion of the debugging and fish behavior analysis system;
-
Added: System of statistics on the occurrence of species, their size & preferences;
-
Added: A fish spreading system based on the drawn polygon;
-
Added: VR support for Taupo Lake DLC**
-
Changed: Taupo Lake - background landscape remodeled;
-
Changed: Taupo Lake - background texture changed;
-
Changed: Taupo Lake - main map landscape remodeled and retextured;
-
Changed: Taupo Lake - 3 new landforms added - western, central and eastern wetlands;
-
Changed: Taupo Lake - vegetation props added;
-
Changed: Taupo Lake - water color changed;
-
Changed: Taupo Lake - minimap updated;
-
Changed: Taupo Lake - fast travel points updated;
-
Changed: Taupo Lake - improved position of the caught fish hanging on the hook;
-
Changed: Taupo Lake - reduced boat speed while trolling;
-
Changed: Taupo Lake - left stream landform update;
-
Changed: Taupo Lake - added colliders to rocks objects;
-
Fixed: Tench summary screen bug fixed;
-
Fixed: Brown Bullhead summary screen bug fixed;
-
Fixed: Sockeye Salmon summary screen bug fixed;
-
Fixed: Rainbow Trout, Brook, Brown - gill stretch glitch fixed (Taupo Lake model);
-
Fixed: Rainbow Trout animation (Taupo Lake model);
-
Fixed: Brook Trout animation (Taupo Lake model);
-
Fixed: Brown Trout animation (Taupo Lake model).
-
Fixed: Taupo Lake - trolling fix;
-
Fixed: Taupo Lake - fall of the boat while trolling fix;
-
Fixed: Bait interest system;
Known Issues:
- **VR: Performance problems on Taupo Lake DLC for HTC/Vive;
- **VR: Issues with loading Taupo Lake DLC on HTC/Vive;
- A player is spawned in the opposite side to the water.
Changed files in this update