Ultimate Fishing Simulator update for 22 December 2022

Game Update | 2.25.1:1 (22-12-2022)

Build 10202304

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Added: New Zealand longfin eel (Taupo Lake DLC);

  • Added: Brown bullhead (Taupo Lake DLC)

  • Added: New encyclopedia entries;

  • Added: Expansion of the debugging and fish behavior analysis system;

  • Added: System of statistics on the occurrence of species, their size & preferences;

  • Added: A fish spreading system based on the drawn polygon;

  • Added: VR support for Taupo Lake DLC**

  • Changed: Taupo Lake - background landscape remodeled;

  • Changed: Taupo Lake - background texture changed;

  • Changed: Taupo Lake - main map landscape remodeled and retextured;

  • Changed: Taupo Lake - 3 new landforms added - western, central and eastern wetlands;

  • Changed: Taupo Lake - vegetation props added;

  • Changed: Taupo Lake - water color changed;

  • Changed: Taupo Lake - minimap updated;

  • Changed: Taupo Lake - fast travel points updated;

  • Changed: Taupo Lake - improved position of the caught fish hanging on the hook;

  • Changed: Taupo Lake - reduced boat speed while trolling;

  • Changed: Taupo Lake - left stream landform update;

  • Changed: Taupo Lake - added colliders to rocks objects;

  • Fixed: Tench summary screen bug fixed;

  • Fixed: Brown Bullhead summary screen bug fixed;

  • Fixed: Sockeye Salmon summary screen bug fixed;

  • Fixed: Rainbow Trout, Brook, Brown - gill stretch glitch fixed (Taupo Lake model);

  • Fixed: Rainbow Trout animation (Taupo Lake model);

  • Fixed: Brook Trout animation (Taupo Lake model);

  • Fixed: Brown Trout animation (Taupo Lake model).

  • Fixed: Taupo Lake - trolling fix;

  • Fixed: Taupo Lake - fall of the boat while trolling fix;

  • Fixed: Bait interest system;

Known Issues:

  • **VR: Performance problems on Taupo Lake DLC for HTC/Vive;
  • **VR: Issues with loading Taupo Lake DLC on HTC/Vive;
  • A player is spawned in the opposite side to the water.

