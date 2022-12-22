NEW Module locking in towers! And MUCH more... EarlyAccess-B017

Fixes:
- PopUps on ranking menus are now dragable (moveable) same as a window
- Christmas event raycasting prevention
- Christmas event music plays on different menus
- Smaller popups now not blocking clicks anymore
- Improved communication while idle or take actions in headquarter
- Comets now can hit infinity times again not only just once
- Module removed from tower blocked tower clickable status
- Achievements fixed: 61,62,75 & 80
- Bossbeasts healthpoints on endless map were incorrect calculated (int/float error)
- Ice resistance check was missing in a special moment/situation
- Difficulty bug on prestige rank balancing for each beastlevel was wrong calculated (int/float error)
- Beastmenu not closing -> game crashed after beast were killed while menu open
- Display the damager values correct on all towers
- Small refactorings on tower / module scripts
- BIG refactoring on beast script -> more performance
- Buttongroup on tower menus are improved
Added:
- NEW: Equipped spells are now marked as equipped in selection menu
- NEW: Improved admin support on errors, when contacting
- NEW: Towers can lock their modules (each tower for it´s own by clicking small lock icon)
Changed:
- Textcolor from Cooldown / Energy on all spells are now according to availability (green/red)
- Visual style of some backgrounds
- Bossbeasts on endless map more healthpoints
- Blowermodule now does not hit beasts under bridges anymore
- EVERY beastlevel is now stronger (all values) because of the prestige rank bug fix
Changed files in this update