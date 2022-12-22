 Skip to content

Arrival of Beasts update for 22 December 2022

NEW Module locking in towers! And MUCH more... EarlyAccess-B017

Share · View all patches · Build 10202303 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • PopUps on ranking menus are now dragable (moveable) same as a window
  • Christmas event raycasting prevention
  • Christmas event music plays on different menus
  • Smaller popups now not blocking clicks anymore
  • Improved communication while idle or take actions in headquarter
  • Comets now can hit infinity times again not only just once
  • Module removed from tower blocked tower clickable status
  • Achievements fixed: 61,62,75 & 80
  • Bossbeasts healthpoints on endless map were incorrect calculated (int/float error)
  • Ice resistance check was missing in a special moment/situation
  • Difficulty bug on prestige rank balancing for each beastlevel was wrong calculated (int/float error)
  • Beastmenu not closing -> game crashed after beast were killed while menu open
  • Display the damager values correct on all towers
  • Small refactorings on tower / module scripts
  • BIG refactoring on beast script -> more performance
  • Buttongroup on tower menus are improved

Added:

  • NEW: Equipped spells are now marked as equipped in selection menu
  • NEW: Improved admin support on errors, when contacting
  • NEW: Towers can lock their modules (each tower for it´s own by clicking small lock icon)

Changed:

  • Textcolor from Cooldown / Energy on all spells are now according to availability (green/red)
  • Visual style of some backgrounds
  • Bossbeasts on endless map more healthpoints
  • Blowermodule now does not hit beasts under bridges anymore
  • EVERY beastlevel is now stronger (all values) because of the prestige rank bug fix

